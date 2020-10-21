Update: Wanted Wilcox Co. man caught in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted by Wilcox County was caught in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Levi Owens, 44, was wanted on drug and weapons charges.
On Wednesday, around 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office, Cordele Police Department, Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rogers, and other agencies were searching around Aberdeen Circle for Owens after he was spotted there, according to law enforcement.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Dockweiler Road around 12:30 p.m. The agency responded after a 911 call about a man trying to enter a home. The sheriff’s office said the caller identified the man as Owens.
The area was searched from the late afternoon into the night. The sheriff’s office said Owens was eventually taken into custody and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.
“I am proud of the men and women who worked day and night in our search efforts. I am grateful for our partnerships with the surrounding counties' law enforcement and state agencies. These agencies dedicated time and resources to assist in the apprehension of Levi Owens,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.
