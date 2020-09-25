What to expect when some DCSS students return to school Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After being plugged in virtually, some Dougherty County School System students are headed back to the classroom.
Starting Monday, pre-K through second grade is headed back to the classroom, kicking off DCSS' phased return back to school.
On Oct. 5, third through fifth grade will head back to the classroom.
A date for middle and high schoolers to head back has not been set yet.
Here is what to expect for those students that do head back to the classroom:
- The school system said students should wear masks or a face shield if they have a medical excuse not to wear a mask.
- There will be no uniforms, just a dress code.
- There will be no extended day program for next week.
- DCSS will post a COVID-19 case report each Friday.
- All fall sports have resumed practice with COVID-19 measures. Attendees are required to have temperature checks and wear a mask. Crowd capacity will be limited. A no-touch ticketing system has also been created.
- Meal deliveries will be on Sunday and Wednesday afternoons. Meals can also be picked up at several school locations instead of at the bus stop. The school system said parents and guardians should wear masks.
- The school system said parents and guardians should update contact information in DCSS’ parent portal to keep up with COVID-19 updates.
- For traffic purposes, school zones will go into effect Monday.
