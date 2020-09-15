DCSS announces phased return to In-Person instruction

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Education approved Superintendent Kenneth Dyer’s recommendation Monday to launch a phased return to in-person instruction starting Sept. 28.
The plan, which was presented Monday night, calls for PreK-2nd grade students to return on Sept. 28, with 3rd through 5th graders returning October 5th. Specific return dates for middle and high school students will be announced in the coming days.
The district has been conducting virtual-only instruction since classes started due to an unacceptably high number of COVID-19 cases in the county. District officials continuously monitor COVID-19 data for Dougherty County.
According to Superintendent Dyer, pertinent data show key metrics used to determine a return to in-person learning trending in a favorable direction. “With the current low rate of community spread coupled with a positivity rate below six percent, our COVID-19 numbers have improved enough to warrant a return to in-person instruction,” Dyer said.
