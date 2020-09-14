Search for missing man underway in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement is searching for a man who went missing Sunday, according to Chief of Investigations Elijah McCoy with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.
Tim Mclaughlin’s boat was found Monday morning along the Flint River in Bainbridge, McCoy told WALB News 10.
McCoy said Mclaughlin’s wife told them he had gone fishing Sunday afternoon.
According to McCoy, the search for Mclaughlin will continue until dark, if he isn’t found, the search will continue first thing in the morning.
