Gulf South Conference and Valdosta State University announces postponement of several fall 2020 sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Gulf South Conference and Valdosta State University announcing Wednesday, it’s postponing several of its fall sports, including football, until at least 2021.
Basketball, volleyball, and soccer among the other sports not taking the field in 2020 for Valdosta State.
If fall sports were to move to the spring, VSU Athletic Director, Herb Reinhard said it’d be a shortened season.
The NCAA passed a rule stating: if a team plays 50% or less of its allowable schedule, the governing body will allow student-athletes to save a year of eligibility.
“We would only play, frankly, a greatly reduced schedule. Because we are not going to trigger the season of competition so that our student-athletes lose that season of competition,” said Herb.
Reinhard believes the NCAA will follow a similar model to what happened in the spring, where athletes were granted an additional year to play, but the school has to provide the scholarship.
Due to minimal-risk of contact, cross country and golf will continue to play this fall.
“They’ll be carrying the banner for us. We’re excited those student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate,” said Herb.
Reinhard told me with the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to postpone fall sports until at least January first is in their best interest.
“It was absolutely not an easy decision. But we, along with the other members of the Gulf South Conference, feel it’s just the best decision for our athletic department and student-athletes at this point,” said Herb.
The announcement comes just a week after the NCAA Division II Presidents Council canceled fall 2020 championship games.
