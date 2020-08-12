Valdosta State postpones 2020 football and basketball seasons

“We will consider opportunities for our fall sports to play outside competition in the spring,” Reinhard added. “Our fall sport student-athletes will retain their athletic aid and by not playing a full schedule in the spring they will also retain their year of eligibility. We are excited that our cross country and golf teams will have the opportunity to compete this fall. We will now turn our attention to providing our student-athletes an opportunity to train this fall and we will start preparing for what we hope will be a spring full of Blazer Athletics.”