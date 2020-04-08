Thomasville martial arts facility still open, helping other small businesses

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The coronavirus pandemic has had a harsh impact on small businesses.
Tiger Rock Martial Arts, a martial arts school in Thomasville, is still able to teach their students while helping other small businesses.
Many businesses are closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re doing our best to still bring the value from our program to our students. We feel like we owe it to our students,” David Maddox, manager and head instructor, said.
With their new facility open for just over a month, Maddox said their school had to quickly transition their classes online.
“Students have an outlet for at home since they’re home all day. Being able to do something physical and be able to do something they enjoy has really had a positive effect on the students attitudes during this situation,” said Maddox.
He said they’ve actually added more classes to be joined in Zoom per week.
“We have a limited amount of time, so we also have supplement videos that we post on YouTube. So students can get get some extra work at home, and do some extra workouts,” said Maddox.
They will also start a beginners-only class on Facebook Live and YouTube for anyone to watch and be a part of.
Maddox said they’re also doing something special to help out small businesses.
“Every week, we made a commitment, we buy a $20 gift certificate from a local Thomasville business,” said Maddox.
All students have to do is send a picture of them working on martial arts techniques outside of class.
“We put them into a raffle and then every Friday we pull a name out of a hat basically and then they win one of those gift certificates,” said Maddox.
They post the winner on Facebook, along with information on the local business in efforts to invite more people to shop local, especially right now.
“Keep the money in Thomasville, keep it local,” Maddox said.
Maddox said continuing classes online has been great for instructors, as well as students.
“We’re not cancelled. I still get to see everybody, I still get to catch up with them. There’s no better time to be trying to do martial arts. It’s something that is not only physical, but also helping their mental aspect,” said Maddox.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.