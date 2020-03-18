Lee County business plans to stay open during COVID-19 pandemic

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Many businesses in Southwest Georgia are closing down or changing operations to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
“Financially I can’t close, so until the government tells me to, we are going to be here and going to be open,” said Tanfastic owner, Lynn Farmer.
Owner of Tranfasic Tanning, Lynn Farmer, said though she does not plan to close, she is taking every opportunity to sanitize her business.
“Every minute, we are spraying something with sanitizer, and we are just keeping that up. Keep doing it. Door handles, desk, everything, cleaning nonstop,” said Farmer.
Britnie Carter, an employee, said now is the time to support your local small businesses that are still trying to stay open.
“There is a bunch of them closing down right now and we are not one of them, so we want people to help us as much as we want to help them,” says Carter.
Farmer said she is praying that the community continues to stay strong through this time of uncertainty.
“No impact is too large. No prayer is too small. Everybody has to hold the community up."
