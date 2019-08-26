Court of Appeals judge’s cause of death determined

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The cause of death of a Court of Appeals judge who was found dead in Albany Saturday has been determined, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.
Stephen Goss’ death was ruled a suicide, according to Fowler.
At a Monday morning press conference, Fowler said the autopsy was completed that same morning.
“We made sure we took our time and did our job thoroughly,” Fowler said.
Fowler said the Albany Police Department worked the scene initially Saturday and then the Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner and crime lab were called in.
The coroner said a gun was found beside the body, and no note was discovered.
Fowler addressed Goss’ family at the news conference.
“I would like from them to trust the investigation,” Fowler said. "I think we just need to keep the family in prayer.”
