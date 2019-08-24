Court of Appeals judge found dead in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Judge Stephen Goss was found dead Saturday morning on the 600 block of Greenwood Drive.
Albany police were dispatched to the area around 8:11 a.m. where they found Goss, 60, in a wooded area behind the residence dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.
Judge Goss was appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal to serve as a judge on the Court of Appeals of Georgia on August 1, 2018.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to police.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
