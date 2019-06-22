Valdosta sees manhole sewage overflow

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Suwannee River Keeper is speaking out about a recent overflow of a manhole in Valdosta.
The City of Valdosta confirmed that it happened just days ago, near the 1300 block of North Ashley Street.
According to the city and the WWALS Watershed Coalition, the backup happened in this area Wednesday morning.
The city said that it was a result of buildup in the system of fats, oils, and greases.
Riverkeeper John Quarterman said that a member of his staff was near the area when they noticed the spill and the smell.
Quarterman shared that this serves as a reminder as to why it’s important to keep waste out of our water systems.
“Because if they don’t, this kind of thing can happen. Nobody wants sewage running across the man drag and maybe getting into the nearby street holes. It didn’t with that one," said Quarterman.
The city maintains that they were able to stop the back up from getting into the waterways.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.