Students learn about stocks as GA congressman visits Valdosta school

Congressman Austin Scott stopped by Valdosta Middle School on Tuesday to show his support in financially educating kids.

It is all a part of the SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association) Capital Hill Challenge Stock Market Game which allows kids from across America to compete against each other in mock investments.

The game provides students with a mock $100,000 to invest in different businesses.

The students then work in teams to figure out the best way the money should be spent.

Scott said stocks literacy is better learned early.

"Some people won't start because they feel like they aren't starting with enough, but whether it's $25 a month, $50 a month or a $100 a month, I think the most important thing is to get started and to get started early," explained Scott.

On Wednesday, the congressman will attend a round table meeting in Tifton to further discuss financial interests that pertain to South Georgia.

