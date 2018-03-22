Albany police respond to armed robbery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany police respond to armed robbery

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Albany police responded to an armed robbery on Dawson Road Thursday night. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany police are looking for three armed suspects after a robbery at a business Thursday night.

According to the Albany Police Department, three armed black males went into the Shabby 2 Chic Hair Salon on Dawson Road around 8:25 p.m.

Police said the suspects stole an unknown amount of money and ran away.

According to a family member of one of the victims, there were two people, a stylist and a customer, inside when it happened. The person told WALB someone opened the back door to the business when the robbers rushed in. They also said that one of the men held a gun to the stylist while another one held a knife to the customer. The family member said both are shaken up but not injured.

APD is working to get more information on the suspects.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is urged to call APD at (229) 431-2132.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more details. We will update the information as it comes in.

