Sumter Co. seeks new college and career academy

Sumter County is currently pursuing a college and career academy at their new high school.

This has been a process nearly four years in the making.

South Georgia Technical College and Sumter County Schools are partnering to hopefully receive a $3.2 million grant that will make this academy a reality.

Officials at One Sumter say they will be applying for that grant in September.

Barbara Grogan, executive director of the Sumter County Development Authority, said this academy will have a positive influence on the local workforce.

"Essentially industry spoke to our development authority. We need this, we have to go, we have to have qualified, sustainable workers. So we took that as a directive and went after it," said Grogan.

Grogan also says having careers already in the school system benefits local industry.

"The mechanism that lets industry and K-12 schools be engaged at all times. It creates that foundation, that framework so there's an easy path for them to work together at all times," said Grogan.

One Sumter is currently looking for local business to take their workforce needs survey.

Ivy Oliver, One Sumter's director of communication and outreach said they have received more than 100 responses so far.

"We are currently in our last leg of our needs assessment and what that is, is a survey that we're using to identify business and industry needs from our local industries. And also seeing what type of future partnerships we can have with the college and career academy," said Oliver.

Oliver said they hope this new academy involves the region as well.

"We're looking at partnering with regional school systems. We have met with some of them and the outlook is positive to have regional partners come on board. So hopefully we can make those announcements in the near future," said Oliver.

