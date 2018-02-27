Hahira train crossing may close - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hahira train crossing may close

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
A man was killed when his truck was hit by a train (Source: WALB) A man was killed when his truck was hit by a train (Source: WALB)
HAHIRA, GA (WALB) -

Tuesday evening, Hahira residents are giving the city council input on a request to close a railroad crossing in the center of the city.

Northfolk-Southern, the company that owns the railroad by Lawson Street, made the request, after a man was killed there earlier this month.

Northfolk-Southern wants the city to close that crossing to prevent other crashes from happening there.

They offered the City of Hahira $40,000 in incentives that would help fund additional downtown parking.

There is no word yet on when the council will vote on that proposal.

