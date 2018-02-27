Hahira train crossing may close

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cuthbert Police Department responded to a call Tuesday morning where a body was found.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cuthbert Police Department responded to a call Tuesday morning where a body was found.More >>
Northfolk-Southern, the company that owns the railroad by Lawson Street, made the request, after a man was killed there earlier this month.More >>
Northfolk-Southern, the company that owns the railroad by Lawson Street, made the request, after a man was killed there earlier this month.More >>
After last week's officer-involved crash, one Dougherty County commissioner is asking the community to take action by voicing their concerns to the Georgia Department of Transportation at a town hall meeting.More >>
After last week's officer-involved crash, one Dougherty County commissioner is asking the community to take action by voicing their concerns to the Georgia Department of Transportation at a town hall meeting.More >>
According to police, the teens stole a wallet and took off running. The victim chased them, until he heard the sound of gunfire.More >>
According to police, the teens stole a wallet and took off running. The victim chased them, until he heard the sound of gunfire.More >>
Detectives of the Albany Police Department are trying to find out who fired guns that left two people wounded Monday night.More >>
Detectives of the Albany Police Department are trying to find out who fired guns that left two people wounded Monday night.More >>