Georgia Budget and Policy Institute needs community improvement ideas

Participants used their phones to answer questions about the changes they wanted to be made in their communities. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute asked the faith-based community to give them ideas for improvements, especially in healthcare, in South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

At a meeting Wednesday night, participants used their phones to answer questions about the changes they wanted to be made in their communities.

Topics brought up were education, health care, quality of life and unemployment rates.

The group will be heading to six sites over the next 12 months to hear their concerns so they can advocate to state lawmakers on how to better their communities.

"It's just about moving our community forward and identifying some of the challenges we have and identifying some of the potential solutions to those challenges," said Dougherty County Commissioner John Hayes.

This was the first of several sessions. The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute will be meeting with elected officials Thursday morning to hear their concerns as well.

