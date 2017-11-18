One dead in Coffee County motorcycle crash

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Coffee County around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 221 and New Forrest Highway.

Troopers said Tommy Fort, 28, was driving north on Highway 221 on his motorcycle when he crashed with a Ford F-150 that was crossing Highway 221 from New Forrest Highway.

A helicopter was called to the scene, but troopers said crews had to take Fort to Coffee Regional Medical Center because of his condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Charges are pending against the driver of the F-150.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WALB will bring you the latest updates as they come in.

