Worth Co. deputy recognized for act of kindness

A South Georgia deputy was recognized on social media for his act of kindness.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office posted a photo on their Facebook page early Thursday morning, recognizing one of its own.

Deputy Tony Cravey got a welfare call around 7:30 Wednesday night. It was about someone putting up a sign outside a home on Camp Osborn Road, asking for food, water and gas for a generator.

Cravey pulled up 15 minutes later with water and sandwiches and two gallons of gas from the station.

He also had food donated by Bread of Life.

Turns out, the people he helped were a disabled veteran and his wife who lost power after Irma.

"They were very humble, very thankful and we were just doing our job, looking out for the citizens of Worth County. That's what every one of the deputies do every day," Cravey said.

Cravey said the Worth County Sheriff's Office is happy to assist other residents who are still without power.

