DCSS Police: Substitute teacher charged, caught sexually assaulting student

A Dougherty County Schools substitute teacher is in the Dougherty County jail, after he was caught in the act of having sex with a student.

Dougherty County school police arrested Matthew Rouse, 31, at Dougherty High School Tuesday morning.

School police said Rouse was arrested in the music rooms and has been charged with three counts of sexual assault with a person in custody.

Police said someone walked in when the substitute teacher was involved in sexual acts with a 17-year-old male student.

It's illegal for teachers to engage in sexual relations with a student, no matter their age.

