Woman gets wish granted, holds concert

Myrtle had her hair and make up done and a concert stage waiting for her. (Source: WALB)

Pruitt Health and Second Wind Dreams helped put on a concert featuring Myrtle Pfeffer Tuesday morning. (Source: WALB)

An international organization based in Georgia helped make one woman's dream of singing come true.

Pruitt Health and Second Wind Dreams helped put on a concert featuring Myrtle Pfeffer Tuesday morning.

Myrtle had her hair and make up done and a concert stage waiting for her.

She loved singing with her sisters when she was a kid and said it was her dream to sing with them one more time.

Myrtle said she is thankful she was given the opportunity.

"I appreciate everything they've done and I'm really honored to be doing it, but I always have to remember it's all about the Lord, not me," Myrtle said happily.

Members from Pruitt Health across South Georgia attended the concert to hear Myrtle sing.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.