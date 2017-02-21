New scholarships offered to students at Thomas University

Thomas University is offering new scholarships to students that participate in extracurricular activities. (Source:WALB)

Students are involved in activities like chorus, band, debate, and theater can apply for the scholarship.

Each scholarship is for up to $3,000 per year and is renewable.

School staff said they are excited for the school to offer a new form of financial aid to students.

"I think it is very exciting. I think it will add a great deal to the experience at TU for students and for other students that can appreciate the skills they will bring" said Susan Backofen, Vice President for Enrollment at Thomas University.

Auditions and interviews for the scholarship program will be held on March 25th.

