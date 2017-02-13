DCSS votes to hire new school superintendent

The Dougherty County School Board has voted to hire Kenneth Dyer as the new school superintendent.

At Monday's school board meeting, they officially voted to hire Dyer, after Dr. David Mosely announced, last month, that he would be retiring at the end of this school year.

The decision came after a proposal to hold a candidate search was voted down four to three.

Dyer is the current DCSS CFO and Associate Superintendent.

A negotiation and official acceptance from Dyer still needs to happen before he is officially hired.

"We decided on Mr. Dyer because of the momentum of the Dougherty County School Systems," said board member Velvet Riggins. "The state trusts us, the community trusts us. So, we're going to go on with the momentum from Dr. Mosley and his staff to continue."

Dyer was eventually chosen after a proposal put forth to nominate him for the position was approved by six members. One member abstained.

