GBI investigates Moultrie officer-involved shooting

The annual Nanci Bowen Charity Event will be held at the Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton on May 15. This golf tournament, benefiting the special needs of Tift Regional Health System (TRHS) hospice and cancer patients, is a four-man scramble.More >>
The annual Nanci Bowen Charity Event will be held at the Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton on May 15. This golf tournament, benefiting the special needs of Tift Regional Health System (TRHS) hospice and cancer patients, is a four-man scramble.More >>
A 29-year-old Unadilla man is dead and law enforcement are searching for his killers following a home invasion.More >>
A 29-year-old Unadilla man is dead and law enforcement are searching for his killers following a home invasion.More >>
Dave Prater of the Sam & Dave singing duo would have been 80 years old today, May 9. His hometown of Ocilla, his birthplace, will celebrate Prater’s legacy with its annual festival May 10-12.More >>
Dave Prater of the Sam & Dave singing duo would have been 80 years old today, May 9. His hometown of Ocilla, his birthplace, will celebrate Prater’s legacy with its annual festival May 10-12.More >>
The Sparks man who was last seen at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Andre Harris, age 50, hasn't been seen by his family since May 3, 2017.More >>
The Albany Police Department is looking for a Sparks man who was last seen at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. ..More >>
Pet owners in Camilla may soon see some changes as to how they're allowed to take care of their animals.More >>
Pet owners in Camilla may soon see some changes as to how they're allowed to take care of their animals.More >>