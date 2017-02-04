GBI investigates Moultrie officer-involved shooting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI investigates Moultrie officer-involved shooting

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
A male subject was shot at a home in Moultrie (Source: WALB) A male subject was shot at a home in Moultrie (Source: WALB)
The investigation is ongoing (Source: WALB) The investigation is ongoing (Source: WALB)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

The GBI was called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Colquitt County.

According to officials, the Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home on Blackberry Lane at about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, a male subject in the complaint was found in the back yard after he assaulted others at the home and destroyed property inside.

A sheriff's deputy then attempted to speak with the subject, who started running at the deputy and refused to stop after being given verbal commands. The deputy then fired and hit the subject.

The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment. The deputy was not injured during the incident.

More information will be available, as officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Bowen charity golf tourney starts Monday

    Bowen charity golf tourney starts Monday

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-05-09 18:00:13 GMT
    Nanci Bowen (Source: Bowen Charity Event)Nanci Bowen (Source: Bowen Charity Event)

    The annual Nanci Bowen Charity Event will be held at the Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton on May 15.   This golf tournament, benefiting the special needs of Tift Regional Health System (TRHS) hospice and cancer patients, is a four-man scramble. 

    More >>

    The annual Nanci Bowen Charity Event will be held at the Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton on May 15.   This golf tournament, benefiting the special needs of Tift Regional Health System (TRHS) hospice and cancer patients, is a four-man scramble. 

    More >>

  • Man killed in Unadilla home invasion

    Man killed in Unadilla home invasion

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-05-09 14:59:57 GMT
    Travis Daniels died following a home invasion shooting (Source: Facebook)Travis Daniels died following a home invasion shooting (Source: Facebook)

    A 29-year-old Unadilla man is dead and law enforcement are searching for his killers following a home invasion. 

    More >>

    A 29-year-old Unadilla man is dead and law enforcement are searching for his killers following a home invasion. 

    More >>

  • Ocilla celebrates hometown 'Soul Man' with scholarships

    Ocilla celebrates hometown 'Soul Man' with scholarships

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-05-09 13:44:07 GMT
    Dave PraterDave Prater

    Dave Prater of the Sam & Dave singing duo would have been 80 years old today, May 9. His hometown of Ocilla, his birthplace, will celebrate Prater’s legacy with its annual festival May 10-12. 

    More >>

    Dave Prater of the Sam & Dave singing duo would have been 80 years old today, May 9. His hometown of Ocilla, his birthplace, will celebrate Prater’s legacy with its annual festival May 10-12. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly