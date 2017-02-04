GBI called in after Moultrie bar conflict leads to shooting

The Moultrie Police Department turned over a shooting investigation to the GBI.

The GBI was called in after a male victim was reported shot to death about 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the Fifty Yard Line Sports Bar.

Witnesses say the victim took out a pistol and threatened to kill another man that shot him first. The shooter was then able to obtain a weapon and shots were fired.

The subject that started the confrontation was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

Officials will perform an autopsy during the week to acquire additional information about the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

