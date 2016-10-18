Early voting in Valdosta sets records

"We're hoping Lowndes will be the first county to have 100% turnout," said Deb Cox, Lowndes County Election Supervisor. (Source: WALB)

"To vote early to beat the crowd, but earlier this morning there were a lot of folks here voting," said Al Hanes, voter. (Source: WALB)

"As soon as I filled out that paper they called my name, went back there to vote, and it didn't take long at all," said Niesha Ferguson, voter. (Soruce: WALB)

Nearly 1,400 people voted on the first day of early voting, a record number for Lowndes County. (Source: WALB)

Early voting started Monday and some counties saw a record number of voters come out. (Source: WALB)

The election is just weeks away, but many aren't waiting for the official voting day to have their say.

Early voting started Monday and some counties saw a record number of voters come out.

"To vote early to beat the crowd, but earlier this morning there were a lot of folks here voting," said Al Hanes, voter.

Beating the crowd on election day, that's why many folks said they are heading to the polls ahead of time.

This year during early voting, you still might face long lines, but election officials said they have the staff to keep your wait time short.

"As soon as I filled out that paper they called my name, went back there to vote, and it didn't take long at all," said Niesha Ferguson, voter.

And the long lines are a good thing.

Nearly 1,400 people voted on the first day of early voting, a record number for Lowndes County.

Usually they only see about 900 people and voting officials want that number to keep growing.

"We're hoping Lowndes will be the first county to have 100% turnout," said Deb Cox, Lowndes County Election Supervisor.

A rather large goal, but one officials said is in reach, and one voters may agree is worth pursuing.

"I wasn't going to miss this election," said Ferguson.

"Who runs the country, whose got their finger on the nuclear button, who is going to elect the 3 supreme court judges,"said Robert Jabon, voter.

And if you haven't voted yet, folks at the polls had one piece of advice.

"Make up your mind and do it. Whether you're early or late as long as you do it," said Hanes.

"Come out and vote! Whenever you get time come out and vote," said Ferguson.

"Get out and vote!" said Elmo Haley, voter.

"Please vote! (laughter)," said Samuel Thomas, voter.

Early voting will be open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. until November 4th at the elections office.

They will have one weekend voting session October 29 and 30.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.