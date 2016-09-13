GA organization helps people and pets with domestic violence

Ahimsa House helps people and their pets who are dealing with domestic violence. (Source: AhimsaHouse.org)

A Georgia non-profit organization is dedicating it's time to help human and animal victims of domestic violence.

Ahimsa House works with domestic violence shelters throughout Georgia to place pets temporarily while their victims seek safety at domestic violence shelters.

"We take care of their pets and provide any veterinary needs that they may have, then we reunite them once they are back," said Ahimsa House Executive Director Myra Rasnick.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, victims can call the 24 hour crisis line at (404) 452-6248 or visit the Ahimsa House website.

