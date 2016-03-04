Lady Panthers cruise to state title

Americus-Sumter wasn't about to let anyone stand between them and the Class AAAA state championship in Macon.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and kept the distance from Veterans for a 56-38 win to claim the title.
A'tyianna Gaulden led the way with 16 points and six rebounds in her final game with the Lady Panthers.
With the win, the Lady Panthers finish the season at 31-1, and claims the school's first state championship since the merger in 2004.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.