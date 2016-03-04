Lady Panthers cruise to state title

Americus-Sumter wasn't about to let anyone stand between them and the Class AAAA state championship in Macon.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and kept the distance from Veterans for a 56-38 win to claim the title.

A'tyianna Gaulden led the way with 16 points and six rebounds in her final game with the Lady Panthers.

With the win, the Lady Panthers finish the season at 31-1, and claims the school's first state championship since the merger in 2004.

