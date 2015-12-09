Man who dodged police bullet arrested in Homerville

A suspect in an officer involved gunfire case in Homerville is now in custody.

GBI agents say late Monday night two Homerville Police officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Larry Wayne Johnson.

Agents say Johnson tried to drive away while Officer Robert Woeller and Office Tim Mow struggled to remove him from the driver's seat.

Officer Woeller fired his service weapon in an attempt to stop Johnson from striking Officer Mow, agents say.

Both Woeller and Mow were not hurt and Johnson was not struck by the gunfire.

On Tuesday morning, investigators say Johnson turned himself in at the Clinch County Sheriff's Office.

He's facing several charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of obstruction of a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and fleeing and attempting to allude.

Johnson is being held in the Clinch County Jail.

