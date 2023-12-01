Man arrested in Lee Co. drug bust, suspected to be part of larger drug trafficking organization

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Thursday night drug bust.

On Nov. 30, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Division, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office conducted an enforcement operation, which ended in the arrest of Roderick Terrell Ferrell, 36, of Albany and the seizure over 10, according to the sheriff’s office.

GSP troopers further helped deputies and agents in this operation.

At around 6:08 p.m., troopers and deputies say they made a traffic stop on a black Mercedes SUV driven by Ferrell in the 1200 block of U.S. Hwy 82 West in Lee County.

During the stop, officials began a probable cause search of the vehicle. During the search, Ferrell fled the scene and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

He was arrested and taken to Lee County Jail for booking.

A search of the vehicle ended in 10 vacuum-sealed bags containing about 11 pounds of marijuana, concealed inside a black garbage bag and a duffle bag near the rear cargo area of the vehicle.

Additionally, deputies seized a quantity of U.S. currency and the SUV.

Ferrell was charged with felony trafficking marijuana, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers and providing false name, date of birth, or address to law enforcement.

Officials say they previously identified him as being involved in a broader drug trafficking organization, operating throughout the Metro-Atlanta and the Albany area.

“Lee County Sheriff Reggie D. Rachals would like to thank GBI and GSP for their continued partnership with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in our effort to combat crime in Lee County,” the release said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012 and ask to speak with a narcotics officer. Additional arrests in this case are expected in the future.

