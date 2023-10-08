We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany police asking for public’s help in locating escaped inmate

Carlton Gillis mugshot.
Carlton Gillis mugshot.(Source: Dougherty County Georgia Government)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped Dougherty County Jail inmate.

On Saturday, WALB reported that Carlton Bradford Gillis, 37, has escaped custody while at Phoebe Putney Hospital after being an inmate for about three weeks.

He is currently wanted on the charges of robbery by force (domestic violence), kidnapping (domestic violence), fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, according to officials.

Gillis is described as standing at 5′8 and weighing 166 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gillis is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Carlton Gillis mugshot.
