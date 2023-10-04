We're Hiring Wednesday
Did you know these movies were filmed in Georgia?

Hundreds of movies have been filmed both entirely or partially in Georgia.

By Jordan Barela
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A number of movies have used the Peach State as the backdrop for their on the big screen.



These movies have filming credits in Georgia:

  • Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
  • Driving Miss Daisy (1990)
  • Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)
  • My Cousin Vinny (1992)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Now and Then (1995)
  • Scream 2 (1997)
  • Remember the Titans (2000)
  • Drumline (2002)
  • Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
  • The Fighting Temptations (2003)
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • ATL (2006)
  • We Are Marshall (2006)
  • Stomp the Yard (2007)
  • The Blind Side (2009)
  • Zombieland (2009)
  • For Colored Girls (2010)
  • The Last Song (2010)
  • X Men: First Class (2011)
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2012)
  • Identity Thief (2013)
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2 (2013)
  • Furious 7 (2014)
  • Captain America: Civil War (2015)
  • Avengers: Infinity War (2016)
  • Black Panther (2016)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2016)
  • Hidden Figures (2016)
  • I, Tonya (2017)
  • Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)
  • Spiderman: No Way Home (2020)
  • Black Panther Wakanda Forever (2021)
  • The Menu (2021)
  • M3GAN (2022)
  • The Color Purple Musical (2022)

A number of Tyler Perry films, which are often set in Atlanta, have been filmed in Georgia. Tyler Perry Studios is located in Atlanta.

For a full list of movies filmed in Georgia dating back to the 1970s, click here.

To see what is currently being filmed in Georgia, click here.

