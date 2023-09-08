Lowndes Co. receives approval for federal disaster relief in wake of Idalia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Lowndes County along with two other Georgia counties received a disaster declaration to be able to collect federal funds for damage done by Hurricane Idalia.

Lowndes joins Cook and Glynn Counties to receive federal grant relief funds that may help with “temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses,” and programs for individuals and businesses that are recovering.

Federal funds are also open to state and approved local governments and private nonprofits for sharing the cost of debris removal and “emergency protective measures,” according to a statement from the White House.

Statewide, federal funding of cost-sharing for hazard reductions is available.

The full scope of damage done by Hurricane Idalia is being determined, so more counties and assistance may be offered in the future.

The White House encourages people and businesses who received Hurricane Idalia damage in Lowndes, Glynn and Cook Counties can apply for help here, or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).

