Wild Adventures ride stalls leaving riders briefly stuck

By Ashanti Isaac and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Riders at the Wild Adventures theme park experienced a scare when a roller coaster had an unexpected stoppage.

On Monday, a ride called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride going forward along the track and then backward before stopping, according to a patron of the park.

“I was hearing noises, and I thought it was gonna go down, but when my cousin told me it was stuck, I had a panic attack,” said Rishon Phillips, a rider on the Boomerang.

For more on this developing story, check out WALB News 10 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

