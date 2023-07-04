Wild Adventures ride stalls leaving riders briefly stuck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Riders at the Wild Adventures theme park experienced a scare when a roller coaster had an unexpected stoppage.

On Monday, a ride called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride going forward along the track and then backward before stopping, according to a patron of the park.

“I was hearing noises, and I thought it was gonna go down, but when my cousin told me it was stuck, I had a panic attack,” said Rishon Phillips, a rider on the Boomerang.

