WALB Interview: ‘Chopped’ chef Molly’s ‘Red, White, & Blue Ribs’

Chef Molly Arnett was featured as a contestant on S54 E7 of ‘Chopped’ on Food Network
Chef Molly Arnett shares her favorite Independence Day recipe with WALB News 10's Madison Foglio.
By Madison Foglio
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s hard to believe that we are almost halfway through 2023, and the Fourth of July is right around the corner. WALB’s Madison Foglio sat down with Chef Molly Arnett with Arnett Hospitality, who was a contestant on Season 54 Episode 7 of the Food Network show Chopped, to talk discuss her go-to Fourth of July recipe.

Here is her recipe for what she calls her ‘Red, White, & Blue Ribs’:

What you need:

- Rack of Ribs

- Dry rub

- Mustard

- Brown sugar

- Pepper

Sauce Ingredients:

- Favorite BBQ sauce

- Four-berry jam

- Brown sugar

- Apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Rub rack of ribs with mustard, season heavily with BBQ rub, brown sugar and pepper. Wrap with aluminum foil and set aside in the fridge for a minimum of four hours. Place wrapped ribs on a sheet tray and bake in the oven at 250° for two and a half hours. Take out and place in the fridge overnight if possible. Mix sauce ingredients together in a saucepan over medium-low until bubbly.

Place cold ribs onto a grill and either char ribs or rub them down with sauce mixture until glazed.

In terms of measurements? Molly says to “measure with your heart.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

