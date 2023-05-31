Ask the Expert
Albany Tech. kicks off Month Of Giving campaign

The college’s goal is to raise $87,000 for students.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - To honor Dr. Anthony Parker’s 27-year legacy at Albany Technical College (ATC), the college is working to fund 27 ATC students’ education for one year.

Dr. Parker passed away in June 2022.

ATC leaders want to continue his efforts with the start of the “Education Makes Cents” campaign.

“We have taken Dr. Parker’s memory and the things that he has instilled in the faculty and staff here and the things that he’s done here at Albany Technical College,” Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Michelle Williams said. “I think it’s given us more of a drive to make sure those things come to happen. We’re really just trying to carry out that in which he had started.”

Michelle Williams is the executive director of Institutional Advancement at Albany Technical...
Michelle Williams is the executive director of Institutional Advancement at Albany Technical College.(WALB)

The college’s goal is to raise $87,000. The goal will go towards tuition and fees for those students.

ATC will have many fundraising opportunities.

“We have the 5k walk/run that’s happening this upcoming Saturday, June 3rd. We’re excited about that because this is the first time Albany Technical College has done something like this,” Williams said. “Registration starts at 7 o’clock. The actual walk/run is going to start at 7:30 a.m. That is going to take place at Albany State University, the west campus.”

Many alumni say Albany Tech. helped transform their lives for the better in and out of the classroom and they’d like to see other students be allowed to do the same.

“You have teachers that are willing to help you, help you even though they have problems themselves. They put their problems to the side and help out their students,” alumni Jeanetta Miles said.

If you would like to donate or check out the other events the college is hosting in honor of Dr. Parker, click here.

