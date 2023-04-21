Ask the Expert
Okefenokee Swamp now considered an endangered waterway

The Okefenokee Swamp is now on the endangered waterways list.
By Riley Armant
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Okefenokee Swamp is now on the endangered waterways list.

Twin Pines Mineral Company is looking to build its next mine three miles away from the Okefenokee Swamp, which is raising some controversy.

“You’re lowering the water level of the swamp for longer periods of time than within the natural range of variability. So that certainly shrinks habitat for wildlife,” Rena Ann Peck, Georgia Rivers Network executive director, said of the swamp being on the endangered waterway list.

With the Okefenokee Swamp being the largest swamp in North America, Peck said placing a mine close to the swamp would present more harm than good for the ecosystem.

“If you can’t get out on the swamp, if you can’t access it, then you’re really destroying the tourism economy because it’s the only way to get out on the swamp,” Peck said.

The mining was first proposed back in March 2020, according to Georgia Conservancy.

“Come visit. Another thing you can do is text swamp to 252886 and you’ll be able to send a letter to Gov. Kemp,” Peck said when asked how to get involved.

Peck also said you can follow up with the environmental protection division and your local legislators.

