Phoebe awarded for COVID-19 efforts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is getting credit for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from Vizient Southern States recently presented staff at Phoebe with a quilt as a token of their appreciation.

This is part of a larger initiative called the “Solidarity Quilt Block Project,” which aims to honor healthcare workers in areas that were hit hard by COVID.

The quilt features blocks stitched by quilters from all around the world.

The quilt gifted to Phoebe. (WALB)

Staff at Phoebe say that even though the COVID emergency is mostly over, they’re still dealing with the aftereffects of the pandemic.

Regina Barnes is the Registered Nurse Surgical Intensive Care Unit Manager at Phoebe.

“I actually had COVID in 2021,” Barnes said. “And I still feel the effects of it. It’s difficult to breathe sometimes. It’s difficult to be in the same room with smoke. It’s difficult to remember things. COVID affected us all in a big way. And I don’t think this hospital will ever be the same.”

Regina Barnes is the RN Surgical Intensive Care Unit Manager at Phoebe Putney memorial hospital. (WALB)

Phoebe is just one of a few hospitals to receive this recognition.

