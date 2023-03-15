Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Phoebe awarded for COVID-19 efforts

This is part of a larger initiative called the Solidarity Quilt Block Project that aims to honor healthcare workers in areas that were hit hard by COVID.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is getting credit for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from Vizient Southern States recently presented staff at Phoebe with a quilt as a token of their appreciation.

This is part of a larger initiative called the “Solidarity Quilt Block Project,” which aims to honor healthcare workers in areas that were hit hard by COVID.

The quilt features blocks stitched by quilters from all around the world.

The quilt gifted to Phoebe.
The quilt gifted to Phoebe.(WALB)

Staff at Phoebe say that even though the COVID emergency is mostly over, they’re still dealing with the aftereffects of the pandemic.

Regina Barnes is the Registered Nurse Surgical Intensive Care Unit Manager at Phoebe.

“I actually had COVID in 2021,” Barnes said. “And I still feel the effects of it. It’s difficult to breathe sometimes. It’s difficult to be in the same room with smoke. It’s difficult to remember things. COVID affected us all in a big way. And I don’t think this hospital will ever be the same.”

Regina Barnes is the RN Surgical Intensive Care Unit Manager at Phoebe Putney memorial hospital.
Regina Barnes is the RN Surgical Intensive Care Unit Manager at Phoebe Putney memorial hospital.(WALB)

Phoebe is just one of a few hospitals to receive this recognition.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
One person dead after a car crashed into Walmart in Thomasville
One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
1 killed after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to place a roundabout on Westover Boulevard near...
Expansion project construction on Westover Boulevard underway. Here’s what that means for Albany drivers.
Wild Adventures cut the ribbon on another addition to their park, Oasis Outpost.
Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park
Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus

Latest News

WALB
Albany hosts COVID Seminar discussing the effects on mental health
The federal government is continuing to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines which means this...
CDC encourages Georgia residents to get bivalent booster for COVID-19
Albany hosted a COVID Seminar and how that affects someone's mental health. Experts shared ways...
Albany hosts COVID Seminar discussing the effects on mental health
WALB
Survivors of COVID-19 discuss how the virus has impacted their mental health