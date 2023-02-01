Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta State responds to COVID-19 emergency ending

Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - President Biden is calling for an end to what’s been a 3-year-long national health emergency.

In 2020, the Trump administration declared a COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency. Now, the Biden administration plans to end both emergencies on May 11, 2023.

Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at Valdosta State University (VSU) and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience.

“COVID threw all of us for a loop. Especially us at a higher education institution. Slowly now moving into 2023, things are finally almost getting back to normal. And we’re so excited about that. We know our students are excited too. We’re just so glad that we’re kind of at that point now and hopefully on the other side of this,” Robbyn DeSpain, director of strategic communications at VSU, said.

Robbyn DeSpain is the director of strategic communications at VSU. She says they have several...
Robbyn DeSpain is the director of strategic communications at VSU. She says they have several programs that are coming back now that the national public health emergency is ending.(Source: WALB)

VSU says they received good feedback about how they handled the pandemic, but they’re ready to bring back programs like study abroad. They say this year they have locations like Dubai and London in mind.

“We’re excited that our study abroad opportunities this summer are continuing to grow. Our college of the arts has a couple of great outreach programs they recently brought back and are bringing back for the first time since 2019. For example, we had Tubes for Tots last month. And Dancing with the Valdosta Stars just announced it’s coming back for the first time in three or four years,” DeSpain said

Some VSU students say COVID not only impacted their learning abilities but their overall college experience was.

“I’m definitely excited to see more people coming out. I work at VSU campus rec(reation) and not as many people are coming out to the gym anymore or any events. So it’s going to be nice to get pictures of people actually interacting with all of the events going on, on campus,” Marybelle Caldwell, a VSU student, said.

Some VSU students say knowing that programs are coming back to campus brightens their day. They...
Some VSU students say knowing that programs are coming back to campus brightens their day. They say campus really died down since the pandemic.(Source: WALB)

VSU says throughout the pandemic, their students craved a normal college experience and they’re ready to bring it back.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the...
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
Photo of previously unidentified Florida woman Mary Anga Cowan.
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA
Anthony Manriquez, 17, was wanted in an Albany fatal shooting.
17-year-old charged in fatal Albany hotel shooting, separate shooting
Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in...
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault and is now in the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband

Latest News

Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker
Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker
The late Dr. Anthony Parker.
Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker
sdf
Improving care for Vermonters with eating disorders
Ice forming on Little Washoe Lake
No matter how inviting stay off the ice