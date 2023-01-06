COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC.

The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation.

Counties currently considered with high transmission include:

Berrien Couty

Colquitt County

Decatur County

Mitchell County

Seminole County

Sumter County

Tift County

Turner County

Though a more populated county, currently, Dougherty County has a low transmission rate.

Patients with the COVID-19 variant, XBB 1.5, have begun appearing in southwest Georgia hospitals. The CDC has not yet confirmed if the rise in cases throughout south Georgia can be directly tied to this new strain.

