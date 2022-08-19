Monroe Unveils Athletic Wall of Fame

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The golden tornadoes unveiled their Monroe High School Athletic Wall of Fame recently.

The wall showcased some of the greatest athletes to wear the green and gold. For super bowl champion Ricardo Lockette, he felt honored to see himself on the wall and he hopes that it is a message to the current players that they too can make it to the highest level.

”It makes me feel that I should inspire others to do it because I’m no different than them. It made me feel like everyone that told me or is telling that you can’t do it is a liar. It made me feel like Albany Georgia is no less no greater than Atlanta. And it doesn’t matter where you come from if you go to Monroe High School, Westover High School, Dougherty High School, Worth County, Turner anything in the 229 area you’re destined for greatness,” said Lockette.

Joining Lockette is former Green Bay Packers Gary Ellerson, former Detroit Lion Derrick Moore, former Jacksonville Jaguar Emarlos Leroy, former Houston Texan Anthony Maddox, and former New England Patriot Deion Branch.

