Moultrie child shooting death under investigation

Chief Michael Persley said it's going to take everyone to curb crime this Summer (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The shooting death of a 5-year-old in Moultrie is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Monday, shortly before 5:30 p.m., the GBI was asked by the Moultrie Police Department to investigate the shooting death. It happened at a home in the 600 block of Third Street SW in Moultrie.

The GBI said preliminary information found that the child found a known firearm in the home and was shot after finding it.

The GBI said it is believed that one other person was in the home at the time of the shooting.

An autopsy will be done at the GBI Crime Lab.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing and that once complete, it will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090, the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 890-5449 or the anonymous tip line at (1-800) 597-8477.

