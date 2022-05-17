Ask the Expert
Southwell changes masking guidelines

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell is making changes to masking and visitation guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital system said effective Monday, masks will be recommended for patients and visitors but not required. Southwell officials said there are exceptions to the new guideline, which include masking in the Dialysis Center, Hospice of Tift Area, the Anita Stewart Oncology Center and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation.

Southwell officials also said staff members will “continue to wear masks during all patient encounters, but masks are optional in public areas such as hallways and nursing stations.”

Masks will still be provided at Southwell facilities.

“As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline and local positivity rates remain low, we felt like it was time to roll back some of these guidelines,” Alex Le, Southwell COO, said. “These changes will provide our patients, visitors, and health care team some welcomed relief from the strict masking and social distancing restrictions that were necessary during the past two years. However, as we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and case rates, and may reinstate additional safety measures should we experience another significant surge.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

