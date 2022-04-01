‘We look forward to the day when we’ll have zero COVID patients’: Phoebe seeing record low of COVID patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing a record low of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began, according to the hospital system.

On Thursday, there were a total of six patients, all being treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. On Friday, that number went up to seven patients.

“We look forward to the day when we’ll have zero COVID patients in our hospitals for the first time in more than two years. We are excited that our inpatient numbers have been in single digits this week, but we are wary of a possible increase in the coming weeks as a new omicron subvariant picks up steam,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president.

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 7

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 0

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Inpatients Recovered – 4,294

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 457

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 124

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total Vaccines Administered – 79,330

Phoebe is also offering an additional booster shot for immunocompromised people and anyone who is at least 50 and older. The hospital system said it has to have been at least four months since the first booster shot.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.