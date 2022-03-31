Southwest Ga. Black Chamber of Commerce highlights local business

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce announced its business of the month for April. WALB’s Gabrielle Taite was there to see how one local barbershop, offers much more than just haircuts.

Klean Kuts is a Black-owned business in Albany dedicated to giving back through community outreach.

The shop is being recognized by the Southwest Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce. The group awards minority-owned businesses once a month that do outstanding work in the community.

Klean Kuts hosts a monthly event called Barbershop Talks. They’re often attended by Albany leaders, like the CEO of the Albany Housing Authority and the Chief of Police.

“It’s been well-received because we’re bringing those influential men to the barbershop so we can have the dialogue on how we push forward and just bettering our community and better ourselves. Cause first we have to make sure that we’re okay and then if we’re okay then we can go out and make sure everybody else is okay,” said Demetrius Love, a member of the Southwest Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce.

Demetrius Love, member of the Southwest Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce (WALB)

Love adds that these events are critical for minorities, especially after a pandemic, where most people struggled socially and financially.

Sherrell Byrd is the founder of the Southwest Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce. She says it’s important to highlight black businesses that are doing good for the community.

Sherrell Byrd, Founder of the Southwest Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce (WALB)

“Albany is a majority African-American community. We are here to make sure that our businesses are valued and that they’re celebrated,” Byrd said. “41% of black businesses closed their doors during the pandemic, as compared to 14% of white businesses in our country. Albany was no different, and so we really want to highlight those businesses that thrived beyond the pandemic.”

Klean Kuts hosts its Barber Shop talks once a month and has a different agenda for each meeting. I’m told no topic is off the table.

Arthur Medlock, Jr., Owner of Klean Kuts (WALB)

“Basically, we want to just have an area where us men can come and discuss different topics in a relaxed environment. Everything from finances to health to politics. To you know, even just goal setting and things that we don’t really invest into, but we need to,” Arthur Medlock, Jr., the owner of Klean Kuts said.

The Barbershop talks are also open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.