Southwell discontinues COVID-19 visitor screenings

Dr. Katie Hudgens joined the team at Southwell Medical.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell announced it would be easing visitor restrictions at multiple area medical centers as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease.

Starting Tuesday, COVID-19 screenings at visitor entry points will be discontinued at Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all Southwell clinics and outpatient centers located throughout the region.

All visitors will still be required to wear a mask and must self-screen prior to entry.

Southwell officials said any visitors that enter a Southwell facility are confirming that they are not currently COVID-19 positive and are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

“We are already back to normal visitation for non-COVID patients,” said Alex Le, Chief Operating Officer for TRMC. “We are encouraged by the decline of coronavirus cases. But, Southwell will continue to monitor infection rates and we will make adjustments to the visitation policy if needed.”

Le said he encourages residents to get vaccinated for COVID and continue to follow other preventive measures.

“Southwell continues to offer free vaccination and booster shots, as they are the best defense against coronavirus. We ask local residents to refer to the CDC for continued guidance,” Le said. “We thank the community for their continued support. We’d also like to give a big thanks to all of our clinicians, working tirelessly on the front line to care for people in need, and our support staff working behind the scenes, in the fight against coronavirus.”

For more information on visitation, vaccinations and testing, visit www.MySouthwell.com/COVID-19.

