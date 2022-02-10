Terrell Co. law enforcement looking for home invasion suspect

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is searching for a home invasion suspect that is reported to be armed and dangerous, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Cederious Vanover is wanted on several warrants for incidents within Terrell County.

Police said Vanover is considered armed and dangerous because he is known to carry a firearm.

Police also advise anyone who comes across Vanover to avoid approaching him and to call the law enforcement agency with any information about his location.

Anyone with information on Vanover’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414 or the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 995-4488.

