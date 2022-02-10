Ask the Expert
Terrell Co. law enforcement looking for home invasion suspect

He is wanted in connection to a home invasion.
He is wanted in connection to a home invasion.(Dawson Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is searching for a home invasion suspect that is reported to be armed and dangerous, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Cederious Vanover is wanted on several warrants for incidents within Terrell County.

Police said Vanover is considered armed and dangerous because he is known to carry a firearm.

Police also advise anyone who comes across Vanover to avoid approaching him and to call the law enforcement agency with any information about his location.

Posted by Dawson Police Department on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Anyone with information on Vanover’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414 or the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 995-4488.

