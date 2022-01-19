Mitchell Co. to hold vaccine incentive event
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A vaccine incentive event is being scheduled in Mitchell County.
The event will be held next Tuesday at the Mitchell County Health Department from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
If you receive your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the event, you’ll receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.
The gift cards are not eligible for those wanting a booster shot.
The health department is asking for those who want to participate to pre-register for the event. You can pre-register by calling (229) 355-3081.
