Mitchell Co. to hold vaccine incentive event

The event will be held next Tuesday at the Mitchell County Health Department from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The event will be held next Tuesday at the Mitchell County Health Department from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.(WALB)
By Jordan Barela, John Doe and WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A vaccine incentive event is being scheduled in Mitchell County.

The event will be held next Tuesday at the Mitchell County Health Department from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you receive your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the event, you’ll receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

The gift cards are not eligible for those wanting a booster shot.

The health department is asking for those who want to participate to pre-register for the event. You can pre-register by calling (229) 355-3081.

