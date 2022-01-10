Mobile Albany grocery store gives away free juicers, blenders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Better Way Grocers went across Albany to giveaway free blenders and juicers to senior citizens in the community.

“Many seniors lack getting the nutrients that they need and we figured that a blender or juicer will be a great way for them to incorporate vegetables and fruits into their diets,” Tiffany Terrell, owner of A Better Way Grocers, said.

A Better Way Grocers gifted the senior citizens after they completed the “Eat Well, Be Well” program that started over a year ago.

They gave away 137 items and they could choose between the juicer and blender.

Terrell said a lot of work was put in the project.

“It was a $3,500 investment. We had over 150 items that’s going to be distributed out and this was all funded in part of the Community Development Block Grant that we had with the city,” said Terrell.

Terrell said this event may have been for the senior citizens but she said younger people should invest in these items too.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone to incorporate vegetables and fruit into their diets by blending it or juicing it,” said Terrell.

Those that got the blenders and juicers said they were thankful.

