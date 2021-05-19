Port Charlotte woman accused of sex with teen at birthday party

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 44-year-old woman has been arrested, charged with having sex with a 17-year-old at a teen’s birthday party, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a news release, a student confided in a staff member at their high school May 11 that they had been raped at a party May 9 in Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives were notified. During their investigation, the victim said the incident happened at a home in Port Charlotte after a teen’s birthday party.
The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jessica Good and another female returned home around 2 a.m., after a night of drinking. After returning home intoxicated, Good continued to “hang out” with the juveniles while allegedly making extremely inappropriate sexual comments and providing the 17-year-old victim with alcohol.
Later that morning, a 12-year-old was asleep on a bean bag chair just a foot from the suspect and 17-year-old victim, when she was awakened by Good and the 17-year-old on a love seat actively engaged in intercourse. Immediately after, Good retrieved her clothing and personal belongings and left the home.
On May 11, detectives located Jessica Good and charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
Jessica Good remains at the Charlotte County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
