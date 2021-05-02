Coast Guard rescue seven aboard boat that ran aground in Savannah River; boat operator found to be intoxicated

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coast Guard rescued seven people on Friday after a 25-foot boat ran aground at the South Jetty of the Savannah River, according to a bulletin from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a call shortly before 10 p.m. from Coast Guard Station Tybee regarding a call from the owner of the boat.
A crew from Station Tybee arrived on scene and transferred five people onto their vessel. A Coast Guard crew member also went aboard the boat to assist the other two passengers.
The owner and operator of the boat was intoxicated and was cited for boating under the influence. The crew members also found only three life jackets onboard and the boat’s navigation lights were inoperable.
“In this specific case, all people aboard are lucky to have not been seriously injured after crashing into the jetty,” said Petty Officer Second Class Matthew Lausier, Coast Guard Station Tybee boarding officer. ”Operating under the influence results in poor judgment and failure to make reasonable decisions.”
The boat was towed back to Station Tybee where the rescued boaters received medical attention, and no medical concerns were reported as a result of the incident.
